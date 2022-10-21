HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

