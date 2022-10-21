Head-To-Head Review: Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) versus Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Vera Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -46.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synaptogenix and Vera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synaptogenix currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.74%. Vera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.59%. Given Synaptogenix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and Vera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$12.61 million ($2.10) -3.12 Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.41) -7.68

Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptogenix beats Vera Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

