Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 355,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

