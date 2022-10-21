Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

