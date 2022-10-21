Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $14.91. Heartland Express shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 225,903 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

