Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 354,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,335,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,118 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 904.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 364.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

