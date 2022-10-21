Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $30.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007436 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0597034 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $37,270,983.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.