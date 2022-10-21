Helium Price Tops $4.02 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $518.11 million and $3.63 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00021217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011979 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.51 or 0.27489713 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,851,030 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
