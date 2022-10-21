Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($69.39) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

HEN3 stock opened at €63.66 ($64.96) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

