Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.13.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $224.74 on Thursday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

