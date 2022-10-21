Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 37,720 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 454.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 417,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

LNT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 19,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,792. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

