Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 5,111 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Insider Activity

Allstate Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

