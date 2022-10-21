Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.27. 1,704,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,497,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.