Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,858 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 333,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

