Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 378,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

