Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 15,966 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

