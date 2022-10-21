Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 623 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

