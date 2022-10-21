Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $21,197.55 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $21,197.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $51,506,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

