HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

HRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HireRight stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,716 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 44.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 741,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 254,352 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

