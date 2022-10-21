Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Cap of $204.04 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $204.04 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.33 or 0.27780417 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 448,576,581 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.