Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

HCMLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Holcim Stock Performance

Holcim stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

