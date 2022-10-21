Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after buying an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 139,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

