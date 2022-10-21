Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $20.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $593.07. 19,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,973. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

