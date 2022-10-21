Horizon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 213,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,792. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.