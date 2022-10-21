Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 404,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 547,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 418,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 114.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,375 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conduent Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,775.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

