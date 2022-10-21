Horizon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. 278,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

