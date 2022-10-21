HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.