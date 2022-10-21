Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hypera Trading Up 1.4 %

Hypera stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

