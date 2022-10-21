Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €225.00 by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HYQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Price Performance

ETR:HYQ opened at €84.70 ($86.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $533.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €214.77. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1-year high of €559.50 ($570.92).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.