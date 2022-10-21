Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €225.00 by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
HYQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
ETR:HYQ opened at €84.70 ($86.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $533.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €214.77. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1-year high of €559.50 ($570.92).
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
