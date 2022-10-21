IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 7%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 50,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The firm has a market cap of C$16.03 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

(Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.