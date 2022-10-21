ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.83% of ICF International worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 61.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,231,114. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

ICF International stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

