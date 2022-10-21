Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Up 5.7%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 1,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Ichor Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $666.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

