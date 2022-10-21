IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $479.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $331.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

