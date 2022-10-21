Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Idorsia Stock Performance

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. Idorsia has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.30.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

