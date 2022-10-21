Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.47

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 31147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,591 shares of company stock worth $183,634. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 313,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunovant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

