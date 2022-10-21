Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at BTIG Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NARI opened at $71.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,411.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,942 shares of company stock worth $13,059,078 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 72.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

