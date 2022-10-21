Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

