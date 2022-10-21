Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June makes up about 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 147.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BJUN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,436. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.