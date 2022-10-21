Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

