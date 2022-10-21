Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.26

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGNGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and traded as low as $19.84. Inogen shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 107,225 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Inogen Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $458.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Inogen in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 383.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.