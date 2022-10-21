Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.26

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and traded as low as $19.84. Inogen shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 107,225 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $458.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Inogen in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 383.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.