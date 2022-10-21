Insider Buying: Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at C$4,678,200.

Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Angus Cole bought 200 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Angus Cole purchased 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,515.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Angus Cole acquired 900 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$62,100.00.

Shares of TSE CVG opened at C$69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$55.00 and a 12-month high of C$80.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46.

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($3.00) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

