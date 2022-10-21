Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $25,341.56 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles Cherington purchased 15,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,341.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 634,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,983.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles Cherington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Charles Cherington purchased 10,481 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398.46.

On Thursday, September 29th, Charles Cherington purchased 17,900 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $33,473.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Charles Cherington purchased 12,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:CMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comera Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.