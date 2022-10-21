Insider Buying: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Buys 1,938 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Liu acquired 1,938 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.97 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of A$19,323.80 ($13,513.15).
Goodman Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.