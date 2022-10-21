Insider Buying: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Buys 1,938 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Liu acquired 1,938 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.97 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of A$19,323.80 ($13,513.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

