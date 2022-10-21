Insider Buying: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Buys $15,680.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $15,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

