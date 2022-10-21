Insider Buying: Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Buys A$1,027,450.96 in Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Rating) insider Alistair Field bought 28,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$36.11 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of A$1,027,450.96 ($718,497.18).

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Sims Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Sims’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. Sims’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

