Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,005,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,441,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $248,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $272,400.00.

CTKB traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 434,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,425. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -748.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

