Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $110,895.12 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $21,197.55.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $51,506,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

