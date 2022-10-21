Insider Selling: ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Insider Sells £55,017.59 in Stock

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) insider Chris Muir sold 39,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.68), for a total value of £55,017.59 ($66,478.48).

LON SCS opened at GBX 150 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. ScS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The company has a market cap of £54.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

