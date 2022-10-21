Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,381,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,461,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

Oncology Institute Trading Up 1.3 %

Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 52,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,633. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TOI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 102.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 696.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,856 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

