Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of ISIG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.87.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
