Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ISIG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

